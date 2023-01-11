Home States Karnataka

No response yet on Karnataka's 30 lakh Covid vaccine demand

Deputy Director (immunisation) Dr Rajani said they have not received any communication from the Centre regarding how many vaccines will be delivered to the state and by what time.

Published: 11th January 2023 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Health Department is still awaiting for a response from the Union government on the quantity and timeline for the delivery of Covid-19 vaccine doses. The department had sought 30 lakh doses and was expecting to receive them last week.

Deputy Director (immunisation) Dr Rajani said they have not received any communication from the Centre regarding how many vaccines will be delivered to the state and by what time. “We are waiting for a response from the Centre,” she added.

With the surge in Covid- 19 cases in countries like China, USA, Japan and South Korea, India started taking measures to ensure preparedness against another expected wave in December. To ensure sufficient vaccines, the state health department wrote to the Union Health Ministry seeking 30 lakh doses of vaccines (25 lakh of Covishield and 5 lakh Corbevax). A vaccine shortage has been reported in all hospitals in Karnataka.

