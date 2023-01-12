Congress' Prajadhwani Bus Yatra kicks off from Veerasoudha

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Several top Congress leaders attended the launch of the party’s Prajadhwani Bus Yatra, which took off from Veerasoudha in Belagavi on Wednesday morning. Veerasoudha was the venue of 39th Congress Plenary held in 1924, under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi. The Prajadhwani yatra will be taken out by the Grand Old Party throughout the state over the next 10 days. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D K Shivakumar and KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near the Congress well at Veerasoudha, before the start of the yatra. With an aim to defeat the BJP in the coming Assembly elections, the Congress leaders decided to make the yatra historic by launching it from Veerasoudha. A large number of people gathered at Veerasoudha to meet Siddaramaiah. Later, party workers followed the yatra as it took off from here.