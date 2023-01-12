Home States Karnataka

Congress' Prajadhwani Bus Yatra kicks off from Veerasoudha

With an aim to defeat the BJP in the coming Assembly elections, the Congress leaders decided to make the yatra historic by launching it from Veerasoudha.

Published: 12th January 2023 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah sweep the road, ahead of the launch of the Prajadhwani Bus Yatra, in Belagavi, as other leaders, including AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, look on

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Several top Congress leaders attended the launch of the party’s Prajadhwani Bus Yatra, which took off from Veerasoudha in Belagavi on Wednesday morning. Veerasoudha was the venue of 39th Congress Plenary held in 1924, under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Prajadhwani yatra will be taken out by the Grand Old Party throughout the state over the next 10 days. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D K Shivakumar and KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near the Congress well at Veerasoudha, before the start of the yatra.

With an aim to defeat the BJP in the coming Assembly elections, the Congress leaders decided to make the yatra historic by launching it from Veerasoudha.

A large number of people gathered at Veerasoudha to meet Siddaramaiah. Later, party workers followed
the yatra as it took off from here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Prajadhwani Bus Yatra Karnataka assembly elections Karnataka polls Karnataka elections Belagavi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp