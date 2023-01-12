Home States Karnataka

Joint secy aided ‘Santro’ Ravi’s stay at Kumara Krupa

KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy said Ravi’s activities need to be probed by the police.

Published: 12th January 2023 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A joint secretary and his subordinate Devraj -- a suspended KSTDC staffer, allegedly managed the uninterrupted stay of  Manjunath alias ‘Santro’ Ravi at Kumara Krupa Guesthouse.

Senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said, “Was the joint secretary and the government not aware of the activities of Devaraj and Ravi, considering the person who the joint secretary reported to?’’

KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy said Ravi’s activities need to be probed by the police. On Wednesday, Congress filed a complaint with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Allegations of corruption, transfer of police officers, trafficking and misuse of government facilities should be investigated, stated Congress General Secretary, S Manohar. Sources said Ravi had been an alleged trafficker for over 15 years. Police sources said Ravi had faced similar allegations of illegal transfers in the past.

TAGS
Santro Ravi
