Home States Karnataka

PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Fest in Dharwad today

The police have also deployed heavy security arrangements, bomb detection and dog squads.

Published: 12th January 2023 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the five-day National Youth Festival in Dharwad on Thursday, preparations are in their final stages. Most of the participants from all states and Union Territories have already arrived.

As the festival will be inaugurated at the Railway Ground, the areas through which the PM’s cavalcade will pass, have been tidied up and decorated. Wherever necessary, roads are being repaired and medians painted. Traffic on these roads is to be regulated 30 minutes before the PM’s arrival, and after his departure. The police have already announced the traffic diversion.

Apart from a huge dais for the programme at the Railway Ground, seating arrangements are made for delegates and guests in front of the main stage, apart from space to accommodate 30,000 general attendees. The police have also deployed heavy security arrangements, bomb detection and dog squads.

Meanwhile, ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar reviewed security measures at the venue and across the city. He informed that a total of 2,900 police personnel, including seven SP-rank officers, 25 DSPs, 60 Inspectors, 18 platoons of KSRP, CAR and DAR personnel, have been deployed in the city.

2,500 BUSES TO FERRY BENEFICIARIES AT MODI’S EVENT
Kalaburagi: The Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation will provide 2,500 buses to the Kalaburagi district administration to bring the beneficiaries of various schemes and the public to the programme to be addressed by PM Narendra Modi at Malakhed in Sedam taluk on January 19, said KKRTC president Rajkumar Patil Telkur here on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Dharwad
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp