PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Fest in Dharwad today

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the five-day National Youth Festival in Dharwad on Thursday, preparations are in their final stages. Most of the participants from all states and Union Territories have already arrived.

As the festival will be inaugurated at the Railway Ground, the areas through which the PM’s cavalcade will pass, have been tidied up and decorated. Wherever necessary, roads are being repaired and medians painted. Traffic on these roads is to be regulated 30 minutes before the PM’s arrival, and after his departure. The police have already announced the traffic diversion.

Apart from a huge dais for the programme at the Railway Ground, seating arrangements are made for delegates and guests in front of the main stage, apart from space to accommodate 30,000 general attendees. The police have also deployed heavy security arrangements, bomb detection and dog squads.

Meanwhile, ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar reviewed security measures at the venue and across the city. He informed that a total of 2,900 police personnel, including seven SP-rank officers, 25 DSPs, 60 Inspectors, 18 platoons of KSRP, CAR and DAR personnel, have been deployed in the city.

2,500 BUSES TO FERRY BENEFICIARIES AT MODI’S EVENT

Kalaburagi: The Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation will provide 2,500 buses to the Kalaburagi district administration to bring the beneficiaries of various schemes and the public to the programme to be addressed by PM Narendra Modi at Malakhed in Sedam taluk on January 19, said KKRTC president Rajkumar Patil Telkur here on Wednesday.

HUBBALLI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the five-day National Youth Festival in Dharwad on Thursday, preparations are in their final stages. Most of the participants from all states and Union Territories have already arrived. As the festival will be inaugurated at the Railway Ground, the areas through which the PM’s cavalcade will pass, have been tidied up and decorated. Wherever necessary, roads are being repaired and medians painted. Traffic on these roads is to be regulated 30 minutes before the PM’s arrival, and after his departure. The police have already announced the traffic diversion. Apart from a huge dais for the programme at the Railway Ground, seating arrangements are made for delegates and guests in front of the main stage, apart from space to accommodate 30,000 general attendees. The police have also deployed heavy security arrangements, bomb detection and dog squads. Meanwhile, ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar reviewed security measures at the venue and across the city. He informed that a total of 2,900 police personnel, including seven SP-rank officers, 25 DSPs, 60 Inspectors, 18 platoons of KSRP, CAR and DAR personnel, have been deployed in the city. 2,500 BUSES TO FERRY BENEFICIARIES AT MODI’S EVENT Kalaburagi: The Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation will provide 2,500 buses to the Kalaburagi district administration to bring the beneficiaries of various schemes and the public to the programme to be addressed by PM Narendra Modi at Malakhed in Sedam taluk on January 19, said KKRTC president Rajkumar Patil Telkur here on Wednesday.