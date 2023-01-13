Home States Karnataka

Joshimath waiting to happen in Western and Eastern Ghats, do not ignore: Experts

The Ghats are already setting off alarm bells with earthquakes, landslides and flooding occurring frequently.

A view of the Western Ghats - Express Photo by G Veeresh

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Geologists and scientists have cautioned that an impending catastrophe on the lines of what is happening in Joshimath in Uttarakhand could occur in the fragile Western and Eastern Ghats if development activities are not stopped.

They said the ghats are already setting off alarm bells with earthquakes, landslides and flooding occurring frequently, which are being ignored by the governments and locals. They have demanded that the government undertake geo-scientific mapping of the regions and immediately put an end to rampant blasting of rocks for road construction works, resorts and other such activities.

A senior geologist from Indian Institute of Science (IISc) told The New Indian Express that the government was told about the sensitivity of the regions when it announced undertaking river diversion and hydel projects. But still, the government went ahead with announcements without undertaking any hydrological, geological and environmental impact assessments. Since Joshimath also has an army base, the work of clearing the area has been faster.

The same may not happen in Western and Eastern Ghats if anything untoward happens. Sreedhar Ramamurthi, noted geologist who worked in Himalayan Range and Western Ghats, said development only in 20 per cent of the area in Joshimath was sufficient for settlement. Since it was old debris on which the area was developed, it came down.

In Western Ghats, already small pockets are opening up due to urbanisation and other activities and to address the issue there is a knee-jerk reaction from the government. But this should stop. There is no geological or geo-scientific mapping of the area.

Need for detailed scientific assessment, says expert

Citing the example of Kerala, Ramamurthi said there was flooding when the springs were obstructed. Similarly cracks are also seen to be developing in other parts of Western Ghats.

Scientists pointed out that there are minor earthquakes every year in the Himalayan region and micro earthquakes everyday. The same could be happening in Western and Eastern Ghats now, but it is not being assessed. There have been earthquakes reported in the Deccan plateau and the Ghats last year. It is a sign not to be ignored, especially when areas are being opened up for settlements, cautioned scientists.

Prof Soumitro Banerjee, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Kolkata, who is also general secretary of Breakthrough Science Society, said Joshimath and the Himalayas are on a
tectonic fragile belt, but Western Ghats has a natural geology. There is a need for detailed scientific assessment of the regions before it is too late. This is the right time to start the exercise before Joshimath repeats in these regions, he cautioned.

