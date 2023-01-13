Rare flying squirrel rescued near Kaiga township

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

KADRA (UTTARA KANNADA): A watcher from Kadra forest division has rescued a flying squirrel which had met with an accident in Kaiga township. Bilal Sheikh, a watcher in the Kadra forest division, and an animal rescuer, recently got a call from his superior asking him to attend a distress call. On reaching the spot, Bilal had a surprise as the animal in distress was a rare flying squirrel. “It had an injury and had almost become unconscious.

When I reached the spot, it was weak and was in shock owing to the presence of people around it. Wearing hand gloves I lifted it. It was badly infected with ants and ticks and took it to a vet. It was given treatment and was under observation until evening,” he said.

Sighting of a flying squirrel is very rare and hence its status and other aspects are not known much. The arboreal creature glides from one tree to another by spreading its upper arms which have an extended skin called Patagium, a thin skin that extends from the fore leg and its hind. Its long tails provide them with stability as they glide. Belonging to the rodent family, the flying squirrel, called a flying cat by locals, is more active late in the evening than in the morning and thrives in the wooded regions.

Prashanth Kumar K S, DCF, Uttara Kannada, appreciated the effort of the forest staff and said, “ Not just major animals, even minor mammals like flying squirrels too merit conservation. The flying squirrel is a rare and unique mammal and it is a matter of pride that our forest staff are capable of rescuing even such animals.” The squirrel has now been released into the wild.

KADRA (UTTARA KANNADA): A watcher from Kadra forest division has rescued a flying squirrel which had met with an accident in Kaiga township. Bilal Sheikh, a watcher in the Kadra forest division, and an animal rescuer, recently got a call from his superior asking him to attend a distress call. On reaching the spot, Bilal had a surprise as the animal in distress was a rare flying squirrel. “It had an injury and had almost become unconscious. When I reached the spot, it was weak and was in shock owing to the presence of people around it. Wearing hand gloves I lifted it. It was badly infected with ants and ticks and took it to a vet. It was given treatment and was under observation until evening,” he said. Sighting of a flying squirrel is very rare and hence its status and other aspects are not known much. The arboreal creature glides from one tree to another by spreading its upper arms which have an extended skin called Patagium, a thin skin that extends from the fore leg and its hind. Its long tails provide them with stability as they glide. Belonging to the rodent family, the flying squirrel, called a flying cat by locals, is more active late in the evening than in the morning and thrives in the wooded regions. Prashanth Kumar K S, DCF, Uttara Kannada, appreciated the effort of the forest staff and said, “ Not just major animals, even minor mammals like flying squirrels too merit conservation. The flying squirrel is a rare and unique mammal and it is a matter of pride that our forest staff are capable of rescuing even such animals.” The squirrel has now been released into the wild.