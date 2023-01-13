Home States Karnataka

Status quo not to affect Isha Yoga Centre's event on January 15, clarifies Karnataka HC

The petitioners S Kyathappa and three others, who are local agriculturists, challenged the land granted to Isha Yoga Centre allegedly violated various laws concerning revenue, forest, air and water.  

Published: 13th January 2023 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka High Court on January 13 clarified that its interim order of January 11 to maintain the status quo on the nature of the land at Isha Yoga Centre (IYC), Chikkaballapur, would not come in the way of holding an event on January 15 in which Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to participate.

In view of Isha Yoga Centre gave an undertaking that it would not take any alleged deforestation or construction activities except necessary arrangements which are required for the scheduled event to be attended by the Vice President on January 15, 2023, at its centre afoot of Nandi Hills.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the order after hearing senior advocate Uday Holla, representing Isha Yoga Centre, on Friday.    

Citing extreme urgency in the matter, Uday Holla filed a statement of objections opposing the public interest litigation, including the grounds namely suppression of material facts and the credentials of the petitioners.

The petitioners S Kyathappa and three others, who are local agriculturists, challenged the land granted to Isha Yoga Centre allegedly violated various laws concerning revenue, forest, air and water.  

On the other hand, senior counsel Prashanth Bhushan, representing the petitioner, submitted that the deforestation or the construction cannot go on in the guise of a programme. They have built a road right through the forest areas because of political influence which would not be allowed in the middle of a thick forest, he argued.

Inviting the attention of the court with a copy of the invitation card for the function which is scheduled at 6 pm onwards on January 15, 2023, and certain high dignitaries are attending the function, Holla submitted that the consent of these dignitaries for this particular date and time was taken much prior to the filing of the petition. He also submitted that his client would not take any activity of alleged deforestation or alleged construction except for necessary arrangements which are required for the scheduled function.

Taking this statement as an undertaking to the court, the division bench said that "as we are only considering the urgency claimed, needless to state that this court has not expressed an opinion on the merits of the objections raised by Isha Yoga Centre which justifies that the schedules programme is hardly at a distance of one day and the interim order may cause some prejudice."

As such considering these facts, "We clarify that order dated January 11, 2023, would not come in the way of scheduled event, subject to the undertaking given that Isha Yoga Centre would not take any activity of alleged deforestation and alleged construction", the court said while extending the interim order of status quo till next date of hearing to be held on February 2, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Isha Yoga Centre Karnataka HC Jagdeep Dhankhar 
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp