Sumalatha hints at entry into Karnataka Assembly contest

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh on Thursday said she is “not averse” to contesting Assembly elections. After her massive win from Mandya in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sumalatha is now hinting at a possible contest from Mandya in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Speaking to TNIE, she said, “My constituents and supporters have been urging me to contest Assembly polls, because there is more to do for the people when a person is a member of the Assembly.” She indicated that she is willing to contest assembly elections four years after her historic win in Mandya for the first time as an independent. Asked about her choice of party -- Congress or BJP -- she said, “I have been fighting against illegal mining and for other pro-people causes.

I will join the party that will help me carry on that fight, because this fight is not about me, it is about the people.” Meanwhile, she also clarified that she is not an associate member of the BJP, saying, “I am an Independent member of Lok Sabha. Only on certain issues, I may have supported any party, but I am still an independent.” It is no secret that Mandya, with its eight Assembly segments -- all of whom convincingly gave Sumalatha leads -- could be impacted if she decides to contest.

It may be recalled that in Sumalatha’s election as MP, both the Congress and BJP worked for her, as she contested against JDS’ Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Asked where she would contest, she said, “I would like to keep it under wraps for now, because there could be challenges if I reveal it as this stage.” She added that she would meet her supporters and make her decision public.

