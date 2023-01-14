Home States Karnataka

11 days after escape, Karnataka police arrests 'Santro' Ravi from Gujarat

The ‘white’ shirt criminal who was hobnobbing with top politicians had changed his looks to escape from the hands of police; three others were detained in connection with the case.

Published: 14th January 2023 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Santro Ravi.

Santro Ravi.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when huge pressure was mounted on the government and the police department from all corners demanding immediate arrest of K S Manjunath alias ‘Santro’ Ravi accused in rape, dowry and atrocity case who was absconding for 11 days, the team of police have finally secured the ‘White’ collar criminal from Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Friday.

Confirming the development, ADGP (law and order) Alok Kumar speaking to reporters here said that ‘Santro’ Ravi was arrested on Friday afternoon in Ahmedabad in Gujarat and will be brought back to Mysuru once a transit warrant is obtained to bring him back here.

‘Santro’ Ravi has been in the headlines for the last ten days following a complaint lodged by his wife with help of a Mysuru-based NGO Odanadi alleging him of raping her, sexual assault, dowry and cases under SC/ST prevention of atrocity act. The woman in her complaint had alleged that she went to him seeking a job but was drugged, videographed and raped her and later forced her to get him married. When she threatened her, he even filed a false case against her and sent her to jail.

The woman who got released from jail with help of a city-based NGO Odanadi approached the police and got a case registered following which, photos of him hobnobbing with top political leaders, especially BJP ministers, MLAs and bureaucrats went viral on social media besides alleged audio clips of him involved in ‘Police transfer’ racket revealing that he had been a ‘power’ broker.

Ravi is not new and has links to over 20 cases of prostitution, immoral trafficking and other cases including money laundering starting since 1995 and in the year 2005, he was also booked under the Goonda act.

Even as the photographs and audio clips of Santro Ravi hobnobbing with politicians and ministers of BJP  went viral, opposition parties including JD(S) blamed BJP for misusing its power to protect him in the run for the election.

However, seven separate teams were constituted under the guidance of Ramesh B, Mysuru city police commissioner and superintendent of police of three districts and DCPs of Mysuru who with help of 19 police personnel including two ACPs, 11 police inspectors and other staff were formed to trace the whereabouts of Santro Ravi who went missing soon after a complaint was lodged against him.

How ‘Santro’ Ravi bypassed the hawk eyes of police

While much pressure was on the government and police to make arrest immediately, Ravi who was a habitual offender was well versed in bypassing the haw eyes of the police.

“He had served 11 months in jail and was booked under the goonda act in 2005. He was a white caller criminal and he used to change sim cards, mobile, and vehicles and travelled from place to place to avoid police finding his whereabouts, but still, our team managed to find him and secured him,” said Alok Kumar, who congratulated the officers and announced a special reward to the police team.

According to a source in the special team, Santro Ravi first took shelter in a farmhouse in Mandya but knowing that SP’s of other districts were involved in the case, he flee to Kerala from there to Pune and crossed Maharashtra to reach Gujarat on Friday, where the police team secured.

From ‘Santro’ Ravi to ‘Bald’ Ravi to save his arrest

51-year-old Santro Ravi, who was bald never forgot to wear a wig to cover up his bald head and sported a glass with a sharp moustache. However, as police had intensified the search operation across the borders, to surpass the vigilance, he clean-shaved his moustache and removed his wig to ensure that he is not caught. However, the police who even used the network dumping technique and with a lead they got after detaining one of his aide near Mantralaya with the help of Raichur SP found that he was travelling to Gujarat and managed to nab him.

Alok Kumar said that Suthesh, 35 yrs, a native of Mysuru, Ram Ji (45), a native of Kochi were also been taken to custody along with Santro Ravi for harbouring him and a thorough investigation will be conducted once they are brought to the city for investigation and produced before the court.

Meanwhile, the police as of now have booked cases under IPC sections 506, 498 (a), 504, 376, 270, 313, 323, DP Act 3(1) ®, 3(1) (w) (1), 3(2), 5(a), SC/ST (prevention of atrocity act).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Santro Ravi arrest Gujarat
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp