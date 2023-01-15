Bommai reaffirms vow to give Panchamasalis justice

By Express News Service

HARIHAR (DAVANAGERE): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday reiterated that he is committed to give justice to the Panchamasali community. Addressing a Hara Jatre 2023 programme, he said that the government is moving in the right direction and the decision on the interim report by the Backward Classes Commission led by Jayaprakash Hegde was accepted and the 2D category was announced.

He said he was ready to face constructive criticism as a stepping stone for success, and will ensure that a permanent solution is arrived at for the Panchamasali community. Taking a dig at his detractors, the CM said that previous governments have been silent over Justice Sadashiva Commission recommendations, and the Kantharaj Commission report.

The setback for 2C and 2D reservation categories is temporary and the advocates will fight it out in the court, he said. CM also asserted that he will support the mutts financially, and fund Kittur Development Authority, Kaginele, Sangolli Rayanna, and Valmiki Gurupeeth. Bommai explained that the Raitha Vidya Nidhi programme was launched to ensure that the farmers’ children pursue higher education.

Under the Raitha Vidya Nidhi, girl students are receiving scholarships from Class 8, while the boys will be eligible from Class 10, he said. The government has also provided free power to pumpsets of up to 10 HP, three lakh new farmers received loans under PM Kisan Samman Yojana, he said. Mahadeva Shivacharya Swamiji, Vachananda Swamy of Panchamasali Gurupeethand others were present.

