Nirani, CC Patil ask Yatnal to stop making statements against them

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s cabinet colleagues -- Industries Minister Murgesh Nirani and PWD minister CC Patil -- on Saturday warned former union minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal not to make statements against them and Bommai in bad taste on 2A reservation category for Panchamashali Lingayats.

Nirani and Patil, who are Panchamasalis, met Bommai at his residence and took strong exception to Yatnal’s alleged ‘lewd’ remarks against them. Responding to Yatnal’s ‘pimp’ remark, Nirani warned that former’s tongue has to be cut if he continues to make such statements. “Though Bommai has given him instructions, he has been making derogatory remarks. If he continues with it, people of Vijayapura will teach him a lesson. If he does not want to be in BJP, he should exit,” said Nirani.

Bommai is committed to according 2A tag for the community as the struggle has a long history, he added. Patil said he is condemning protest rallies held by the community’s religious head Sri Jayamrityunjaya Swamiji and Yatnal against the Bommai government as it failed to accord the 2A tag. “They are dancing to the tune of Congress, although leaders from that party had decided against the 2A tag for the community,” he alleged.

“Bommai as a CM has to consider the demands and interests of all communities, keeping social justice in view, and the Swamiji should realise that. Bommai’s cabinet received the interim report by the Backward Classes Commission and the government its committed. We will decide after getting the final report”, he suggested.

“We are not afraid of Yatnal to give him a befitting reply. But we have kept our cool as he is a senior leader. But the party high command has been watching him,” he said.

“Yatnal is speaking ill of all politicians. I too come from Krishna basin and will give a tit-for-tat,” he added. He described Yatnal as a fake politician who changes colours with the party he joins. “Hailing from a politically strong community, it is not proper of him to issue such statements. Basava Jayamrutyunjaya Swamiji is bringing politics into reservation. Why swamiji was silent over reservation issue when Congress party was ruling the state.

Yogishwar meets Bommai

Former minister CP Yogishwar called on Bommai and put forth his demand for a cabinet berth when and if he expands his cabinet, sources said. As he got wind of the expansion after Sankrati festival, he met Bommai, they added.

SLANDER NOT K’TAKA POLITICAL CULTURE, SAYS BOMMAI

Bengaluru: Hitting out at those who are criticising him over the Panchamasali Lingayat reservation, CM Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the party will take action against those who talk against the government and party. Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru, he said that personal attack has no place in Karnataka’s political culture. On Friday, BJP MLA and former Union minister Basangouda Patil Yatnal lambasted Bommai during a protest in Bommai’s Assembly constituency, Shiggaon.Issue-based differences can be there but individual accusations are not good, Bommai said. “Responding to Congress’ promise of free power up to 200 units, Bommai said the it is the same party that has pushed the escoms to debt traps, he said, adding that it requires over Rs 9,000 crore to implement it.

