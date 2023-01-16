Home States Karnataka

Bommai unveils 112-ft Adiyogi idol in Chikkaballapur, says state is blessed

Chikkaballapur has turned sacred as the Sadhguru has constructed the Adiyogi statue and performed spiritual pujas which will ensure growth, the CM said.

Published: 16th January 2023 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev addresses the gathering during the unveiling of the 112-ft-tall Adiyogi statue in Avalagurki village, near Chikkaballapur on Sunday | Express

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR:  A man should be true to his conscience, birth and death are just moments, and living sincerely will give peace, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, after unveiling a 112-ft Adiyogi statue in Avalagurki village, 7km from Chikkaballapur, late Sunday evening.

Not only the people of Karnataka, but those across the nation and universe are blessed to receive the darshan of Adiyogi in Chikkaballapur, said Bommai, adding that he wants to change the name “Sadhguru” to “Sadaguru” as his vision is in the interest of the nation and unity.

Chikkaballapur has turned sacred as the Sadhguru has constructed the Adiyogi statue and performed spiritual pujas which will ensure growth, the CM said. “Our nation is sacred, all we want is unity, a good atmosphere and prosperity, and the state government is committed to sacred programmes,” he said. 

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar said this is the second Adiyogi statue in the nation and through Isha Foundation, more such activities will be promoted in the district and across the state. The unveiling of the statue is a fitting finale to the eight-day Chikkaballapur Utsav on Sankranti, he added.
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said by doing yoga, a person holds all the controls of the mind and can achieve everything.

