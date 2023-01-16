Defence Minister Rajnath Singh calls upon armed forces to be future-ready

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh set a target for the Indian army to be future-ready by working on its strategies, tactics and policies keeping future challenges in mind. Taking part in ‘Shaurya Sandhya’ programme organised as part of the 75th Army Day celebrations at Army Service Corps & Centre here on Sunday, Singh said with advancements in technology, the challenges related to security are also growing.

“Over the years, there has been a significant change in every field and security challenge has also witnessed change. The speed of change is increasing exponentially. Drones, underwater drones and artificial intelligence-enabled weapons are being used today. Latest technological advancements have increased the challenges as well. We must prepare for tomorrow, the day after, and for the next 25 years,” he said, stressing that the armed forces have to keep pace with changing technology and leverage the same to enhance its capabilities and be future-ready.

Lauding the army’s valour in ensuring the territorial integrity of the country, the defence minister recalled how the Indian army had defeated the morale of adversaries during the wars in the past and the recent incidents in Galwan and Tawang.

Asserting that the armed forces were playing a crucial role in the progress of the nation, the minister said due to the strength of its security system, India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world and emerged as a preferred and reliable investment destination. “In the last financial year, India recorded the highest-ever Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow of $83.57 billion. We will be the third largest economy by 2027 and the biggest by 2047,” Singh said.

Referring to the evacuation of Indian students from the war-hit areas of Ukraine, Singh said, “When there was an outcry to bring Indian students from Ukraine back, PM Narendra Modi spoke to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin and ensured that the war was stopped for some time to facilitate the safe return of Indian students,” he said.

Further, the minister said it was decided to celebrate Army Day in Karnataka to pay tribute to those from the state who laid down their lives during the freedom struggle. “Also, this is a tribute to Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who hails from Karnataka,” he added.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen BS Raju, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh, senior military personnel and others took part in the event.

