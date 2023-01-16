Home States Karnataka

Karnataka not worried over Goa knocking on Supreme Court doors, says Bommai

Announces dedicated environment university for Sirsi, Rs 250 crore for development works

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the felicitation function for Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri at Sirsi on Sunday | express

By Express News Service

SIRSI (UTTARA KANNADA): With just a few months remaining for the state government to complete its term, Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Sunday announced a big bonanza for Uttara Kannada district, especially Sirsi, including setting up of an environment university, a much-awaited multi-speciality hospital and Rs 250 crore for development works. 

Bommai was on his maiden visit to Sirsi after becoming chief minister to attend a felicitation programme for Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri. While he was liberal on his announcements, he was aggressive on his reply over the Mahadayi project. 

Speaking to media persons, he appeared not worried about Goa knocking on the doors of the Supreme Court over the river water diversion project. “Let Goa go to any place it wants, we need not be worried. We are working as per the directions of a bench nominated by the apex court. We will work as per the directions of the Supreme Court-appointed bench with regards to Kalasa Banduri,” he said. 

He added that Goa has already been to the Supreme Court and come back empty handed. “We have issued a notification as per directions of the bench appointed by the Supreme Court.” On the development front, Bommai announced a slew of projects for Sirsi, including a Rs 250-crore package and the setting up of a full-fledged environment university for which the budgetary allocations will be made this year. 

“This varsity will come up in Sirsi, where forestry and horticulture colleges already exist. There is a need to study agriculture, biodiversity and wildlife protection. This varsity will boost the study of environmental impact on people and protection of wildlife,” he said.

On the much-sought multi-speciality hospital, the CM assured people that the hospital will come up in Kumta and the foundation will be laid soon. He also said cabinet expansion will be done as per instructions of the party high command. 

Special packages for NK region in budget, hints CM 
Hubballi: To give priority to development works, a special package will be allocated for North Karnataka in the upcoming budget, said Chief Minister  Basavaraj Bommai. 

Speaking during his visit to Siddheshwar temple on the island of Unkal lake in Hubballi on Sunday, Bommai said he has held several rounds of meetings with the authorities concerned about what all should be done for the region. He refused to comment when asked about Panchamasali reservation and Santro Ravi. 
 

