Over 6 lakh stretch out for Yogathon in Karnataka  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Sunday set a new record with over six lakh yoga enthusiasts participating in a Yogathon, all at the same time across various locations, including the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The event was organised by the Department of Youth and Sports.

Sports Minister Narayana Gowda said the state broke Rajasthan’s record, which had 1.6 lakh people practising yoga at the same time. He said that close to 6.5 lakh people performed yoga at one time in Karnataka, which is a world record. The minister took part in the inauguration of the Yogathon at the stadium, along with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Sunday.

Mysuru sets 1.5 lakh target for Yoga Day

Mysuru:Setting a target of 1.5 lakh people performing various asanas under one roof, the Mysuru district administration is planning to set another world record with this mass yoga demonstration on International Yoga Day this year. Speaking during the inauguration of a Yogathon programme held on race course premises on Sunday, former minister and Krishnaraja MLA S A Ramadas said yoga exponent Baba Ramadev will be invited this year to the event to break the previous word record of 1 lakh people. “Today, thousands of people braved the cold and gathered. We have set a target of 1.5 lakh people for this year’s International Yoga Day which will be another record,” he said.

