Home States Karnataka

Over 6 lakh stretch out for Yogathon in Karnataka  

Sports Minister Narayana Gowda said the state broke Rajasthan’s record, which had 1.6 lakh people practising yoga at the same time.

Published: 16th January 2023 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga enthusiasts take part in the Yogathon in Mysuru on Sunday | Udayashankar S

Yoga enthusiasts take part in the Yogathon in Mysuru on Sunday | Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Karnataka on Sunday set a new record with over six lakh yoga enthusiasts participating in a Yogathon, all at the same time across various locations, including the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The event was organised by the Department of Youth and Sports.

Sports Minister Narayana Gowda said the state broke Rajasthan’s record, which had 1.6 lakh people practising yoga at the same time. He said that close to 6.5 lakh people performed yoga at one time in Karnataka, which is a world record. The minister took part in the inauguration of the Yogathon at the stadium, along with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Sunday.

Mysuru sets 1.5 lakh target for Yoga Day
Mysuru:Setting a target of 1.5 lakh people performing various asanas under one roof, the Mysuru district administration is planning to set another world record with this mass yoga demonstration on International Yoga Day this year.  Speaking during the inauguration of a Yogathon programme held on race course premises on Sunday, former minister and Krishnaraja MLA S A Ramadas said yoga exponent Baba Ramadev will be invited this year to the event to break the previous word record of 1 lakh people.  “Today, thousands of people braved the cold and gathered. We have set a target of 1.5 lakh people for this year’s International Yoga Day which will be another record,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogathon Yoga enthusiast
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp