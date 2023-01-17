PM Modi’s Kalaburagi event may enter Guinness books: Karnataka Tanda Development Board

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Informing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district on January 19 to participate in an event to distribute title deeds to residents of Lambani Tandas, P Raju, president, Karnataka Tanda Development Board claimed that the event is going to set a new Guinness record as around 50,000 families will be receiving land title deeds.

Addressing mediapersons in Vijayapura on Monday, he said it will be for the first time that after converting Tandas into revenue villages, around 50,000 families will be getting land title deeds in a day. “We shared the information with the Guinness record authority, and they agreed to consider the event as no such event has taken place earlier,” he said.

He credited the double engine governments for converting around 250 Tandas into revenue villages in the state. “The government can ensure basic facilities because of the efforts of CM Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashoka,” he said.

