Home States Karnataka

PM Modi’s Kalaburagi event may enter Guinness books: Karnataka Tanda Development Board

He credited the double engine governments for converting around 250 Tandas into revenue villages in the state.

Published: 17th January 2023 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Informing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district on January 19 to participate in an event to distribute title deeds to residents of Lambani Tandas, P Raju, president, Karnataka Tanda Development Board claimed that the event is going to set a new Guinness record as around 50,000 families will be receiving land title deeds.

Addressing mediapersons in Vijayapura on Monday, he said it will be for the first time that after converting Tandas into revenue villages, around 50,000 families will be getting land title deeds in a day. “We shared the information with the Guinness record authority, and they agreed to consider the event as no such event has taken place earlier,” he said.

He credited the double engine governments for converting around 250 Tandas into revenue villages in the state. “The government can ensure basic facilities because of the efforts of CM Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashoka,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Kalaburagi Guinness World Record
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp