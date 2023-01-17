Home States Karnataka

‘Santro’ Ravi case to be probed by CID: Araga Jnanendra

The Mysuru police nabbed Ravi in Gujarat on Friday and produced them before the local court on Saturday.

Police escort Santro Ravi (in cap) who was produced in a court in Mysuru | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU: The state government will hand over the ‘Santro’ Ravi case to the CID, said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday. Meanwhile, the sixth Judicial Magistrate of First Class (JMFC) in Mysuru on Monday extended the judicial custody of Ravi aka KS Manjunath and two other accused, Suthesh and Ramji, till January 25. Ravi is facing cases of rape, trafficking and atrocity.

Sources said the police sought judicial custody as they had anticipated difficulty in providing security to Ravi, who is in the middle of a political storm with opposition parties questioning his links with ruling party leaders. The CID probe was ordered based on the suggestions given by the investigation team to the ADGP and DGP, who later briefed Jnanendra about the necessity of the CID probe, the sources added.

When the case came up for hearing at the Mysuru court complex, the was tension as the court expressed its displeasure over the police bringing all their vehicles inside the court complex, disturbing the movement of vehicles of judges and others. The judge directed the court staff to immediately instruct the police to clear all the vehicles parked at the entrance of the court complex and expressed his displeasure over media personnel blocking the road.

The Mysuru police nabbed Ravi in Gujarat on Friday and produced them before the local court on Saturday. JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy recently questioned Jnanendra’s visit to Gujarat when Ravi too was picked at the same time from that state.

The minister said his visit to Gujarat was pre-decided and he was leading a team of state officers to set up the National Forensic University. “My visit and his arrest are not connected,” he said.

