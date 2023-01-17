Home States Karnataka

Tur on 1.98 lakh hectares in Kalaburagi damaged due to wilt disease

The report has been forwarded to the government by the Deputy Commissioner.

Published: 17th January 2023 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The Kalaburagi district administration has submitted a comprehensive report on the Tur crop loss due to complex wilt disease to the State government stating that of the 4.78 lakh hectares areas of Tur in the district, standing tur crop in 1.98 lakh hectares has been badly affected.

Official sources told Express that in the preliminary report conducted upto December 1st week, the district administration has shown the loss due to complex wilt disease in 69,747 hectares of land. Many organizations including Congress and Janata Dal (S) had raised objections to this report alleging that the report is far from the truth and demanded a comprehensive survey and to provide compensation to the farmers of the district.

The Janata Dal (S) led by former Kumaraswamy staged a demonstration in front of the Mini Vidhana Soudha on 7th December demanding a suitable compensation. Many organizations observed a Bandh at Chincholi today (16th January), while the Left parties have given ‘Kalaburagi Bandh’ call on January 17. District in-charge Minister Murugesh Nirani, who chaired a KDP meeting on 7th January, directed the Agriculture Department to conduct a comprehensive survey of the loss due to complex wilt disease and submit a report to the government within 5 days.

Following the directions from the District Minister, the Agriculture Department started a comprehensive survey on 10th January and submitted the report to the Deputy Commissioner on 13th January, sources said. The report has been forwarded to the government by the Deputy Commissioner. It has been said in the report that Tur has been cultivated in 4,78,702 hectares of the district. In the preliminary survey done in December 1st week, it was noticed that 69,747 hectares was affected.

In the second survey conducted in the second week of January, it was noticed that 1,28,741 hectares of land has been affected due to complex wilt disease in addition to earlier survived area of 69,747 hectares. The total affected land due to wilt disease is 1,98,488 hectares, the report said. It is said that in the forthcoming Cabinet meeting, the matter will be discussed and the government may announce compensation after the cabinet meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalaburagi wilt disease
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp