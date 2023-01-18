Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Dead body of man who hacked Virajpet woman retrieved from lake

On Sunday evening, B Aarathi (23), a resident of Naangala village in Virajpet taluk was hacked to death with a sword outside her house by accused TV Thimmaiah (27)

The dead body of an accused in the murder case of the 23-year-old woman in Virajpet was retrieved from a lake on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The dead body of an accused in the murder case of the 23-year-old woman in Virajpet was retrieved from a lake on Wednesday. Kodagu police are currently investigating the reason behind the brutal murder.

On Sunday evening, B Aarathi (23), a resident of Naangala village in Virajpet taluk was hacked to death with a sword outside her house. Preliminary investigations suggested that the murder was committed by accused TV Thimmaiah (27), a resident of Rudraguppe village.

The weapon used for the crime and the blood-soaked clothes of the accused were found at his house during investigation. A bottle of poison and footwear were also found lying near a river close to the crime spot.

Several suspected that the accused had committed suicide due to which the cops formed three special teams to nab Thimmaiah. The accused had been previously involved in a theft case at a jewellery shop in Bengaluru and was also involved in a recent brawl at Virajpet during New Year’s Eve. It was also suspected that he was trying to mislead the investigation team.

While a police team conducted a search operation across the crime spot for the accused, another team checked all the CCTV footage in the area to track the accused. After three days, the dead body of the accused was retrieved from the lake near the crime spot after emptying all the water.

