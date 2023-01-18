Home States Karnataka

PM Modi asked to us win confidence of Muslims: Yediyurappa to K'taka BJP

The former Karnataka Chief Minister also added, "We already have a good relationship with Muslims and we share mutual respect."

Published: 18th January 2023 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the party leaders to take along Muslim leaders to bring the party back to power.

Yediyurappa told reporters here on Wednesday that the National Executive Committee meeting was successful on Tuesday and the strategies to win elections were discussed.

"Modi delivered a speech for over one-and-a-half hours and guided us. Now the task is to strengthen the party and bring it back to power in the state. We will utilise the time which will be given by Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda. We assured them that the BJP will win over 140 seats in the state. Leaders and workers have been asked to visit every house and meet voters," he said.

Yediyurappa said that Modi stressed the need for taking Muslims into confidence. "We already have a good relationship with Muslims and we share mutual respect," he said. 

Comments

