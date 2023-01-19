Home States Karnataka

Bommai combats Congress' Gruha Lakshmi with Gruhini Shakti

Assam has already implemented similar scheme, says chief minister

Published: 19th January 2023 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bomami interacts with people during an event in Shivamogga on Wednesday | Expres

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Countering Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s pre-poll announcement of Rs 2,000 to all women heads of households, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that preparations are under way to implement Gruhini Shakti Scheme, under which Rs 2,000 will be given to women of BPL families. The Assam government has already implemented a similar scheme which will be studied.

When asked about Revenue Minister R Ashoka’s remark that the state government is preparing a scheme to counter the Congress’ promise, Bommai told reporters at Birur town in Chikkamagaluru district on Wednesday he had already announced the scheme a few days ago, and it will be finalised soon.

“We are calling the scheme Gruhini Shakti. I am gathering information to finalise the scheme. For a while, we have been thinking of coming out with such a scheme which can give more relief to poor families. The Assam government has already implemented a similar scheme, which we can replicate,” he said.
Asked about senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s recent statements, Bommai said that such leaders are “friends enthusiasm”, and the party high command will speak to Yatnal.

 Speaking on the reservation of Panchamasali community, he said that the interim report from the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes regarding reservation and other communities is before the cabinet, and a clear picture will emerge once the final report is submitted, which will provide solution to issues such as classification of backward classes and reservation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gruha Lakshmi Gruhini Shakti Basavaraj Bommai BJP congress Karnataka polls Karnataka assembly polls Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly elections
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp