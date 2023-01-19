Bommai combats Congress' Gruha Lakshmi with Gruhini Shakti

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Countering Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s pre-poll announcement of Rs 2,000 to all women heads of households, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that preparations are under way to implement Gruhini Shakti Scheme, under which Rs 2,000 will be given to women of BPL families. The Assam government has already implemented a similar scheme which will be studied.

When asked about Revenue Minister R Ashoka’s remark that the state government is preparing a scheme to counter the Congress’ promise, Bommai told reporters at Birur town in Chikkamagaluru district on Wednesday he had already announced the scheme a few days ago, and it will be finalised soon.

“We are calling the scheme Gruhini Shakti. I am gathering information to finalise the scheme. For a while, we have been thinking of coming out with such a scheme which can give more relief to poor families. The Assam government has already implemented a similar scheme, which we can replicate,” he said.

Asked about senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s recent statements, Bommai said that such leaders are “friends enthusiasm”, and the party high command will speak to Yatnal.

Speaking on the reservation of Panchamasali community, he said that the interim report from the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes regarding reservation and other communities is before the cabinet, and a clear picture will emerge once the final report is submitted, which will provide solution to issues such as classification of backward classes and reservation.

