Dandeli: In hornbill land, it is a road to eco-disaster

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

DANDELI (UTTARA KANNADA): The Timber Depot in Dandeli, which has been a hub for bird lovers, tourists and wildlife photographers, will soon be a thing of the past as the forest department is building roads at places where rare, protected hornbills bathe in mud. The controversy has erupted at a time, ironically, when the Hornbill Festival is being organised after a gap of two years.

The Timber Depot, which is part of the hornbill conservation reserve that was declared in 2011, may lose its unique position as the most-sought-after place to sight these majestic birds. The forest department is now building a road, but destroying areas that are home to common grey, Malabar grey, Malabar pied and great pied hornbills.

The L-shaped reserve starts from Supa dam and extends up to the Kali river near Mavlangi village. The Timber Depot houses many birds and wildlife, like spotted deer, wild boars, jackals, arboreals like Malabar giant squirrel and over a 100 species of birds, making it one of the most biologically diverse areas in the country.

“One of the favourite places is where hornbills take the mud bath. Unfortunately, the road construction here will put an end to this spot,” said Rahul Bavaji, a wildlife activist. The Timber Depot which was free for all became paid in 2020 with the forest department assuring basic facilities to visitors. But the situation started worsening after the area became commercial.

The use of machinery and earthmovers made matters worse. But surprisingly, the bird life continued as the habitat was conducive. “Despite all the commotion, the place is ideal for the birds as it has fruit-bearing trees and isolated places for mud bathing. But this mud bathing spot will be gone and the birds may migrate away from here. Two rare and protected species, great pied hornbill and Malabar pied hornbill -- which are the mascot of Dandeli and Kali Tiger Reserve, may abandon this habitat,” he said.

He demanded that the department stop the construction of the road immediately and also remove it from places where it has already been laid. Conservator of Forests Uttara Kannada Vasanth Reddy said the department has just repaired the existing roads and that he will enquire with the Haliyal DCF about roads being constructed at places where the birds mud bathe.

