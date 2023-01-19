Home States Karnataka

Dandeli: In hornbill land, it is a road to eco-disaster

The use of machinery and earthmovers made matters worse.

Published: 19th January 2023 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

A road being constructed in the Timber Depot in Dandeli | Rahul Bavaji

By Subhash Chandra NS
Express News Service

DANDELI (UTTARA KANNADA): The Timber Depot in Dandeli, which has been a hub for bird lovers, tourists and wildlife photographers, will soon be a thing of the past as the forest department is building roads at places where rare, protected hornbills bathe in mud. The controversy has erupted at a time, ironically, when the Hornbill Festival is being organised after a gap of two years.

The Timber Depot, which is part of the hornbill conservation reserve that was declared in 2011, may lose its unique position as the most-sought-after place to sight these majestic birds. The forest department is now building a road, but destroying areas that are home to common grey, Malabar grey, Malabar pied and great pied hornbills.

The L-shaped reserve starts from Supa dam and extends up to the Kali river near Mavlangi village. The Timber Depot houses many birds and wildlife, like spotted deer, wild boars, jackals, arboreals like Malabar giant squirrel and over a 100 species of birds, making it one of the most biologically diverse areas in the country.

“One of the favourite places is where hornbills take the mud bath. Unfortunately, the road construction here will put an end to this spot,” said Rahul Bavaji, a wildlife activist. The Timber Depot which was free for all became paid in 2020 with the forest department assuring basic facilities to visitors. But the situation started worsening after the area became commercial.

The use of machinery and earthmovers made matters worse. But surprisingly, the bird life continued as the habitat was conducive. “Despite all the commotion, the place is ideal for the birds as it has fruit-bearing trees and isolated places for mud bathing. But this mud bathing spot will be gone and the birds may migrate away from here. Two rare and protected species, great pied hornbill and Malabar pied hornbill -- which are the mascot of Dandeli and Kali Tiger Reserve, may abandon this habitat,” he said.

He demanded that the department stop the construction of the road immediately and also remove it from places where it has already been laid. Conservator of Forests Uttara Kannada Vasanth Reddy said the department has just repaired the existing roads and that he will enquire with the Haliyal DCF about roads being constructed at places where the birds mud bathe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dandeli
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp