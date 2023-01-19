Karnataka plans to set up  more zoos, says official

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Karnataka forest department additional chief secretary Jawaid Akhtar said as wild animals are facing severe threat of extinction, there is a need to create awareness on the importance of wildlife and its conservation.

At the second edition of the two-day national conference for zoo directors organised by Central Zoo Authority (CZA) and Mysuru Zoo on Wednesday, Akhtar said, “We intend to open many zoos and appeal to the Government of India and CAZ to transfer resources to needy zoos in the state,” he said.

Akhtar released three publications -- Ex-Situ Updates: Double Edition, Proceedings of the National Conference for Zoo Directors - Bhubaneshwar and It All Happened at the Zoo written by Dr Sundar Raj.

More than 60 directors from various zoos in the country attended the conference.

MYSURU: Karnataka forest department additional chief secretary Jawaid Akhtar said as wild animals are facing severe threat of extinction, there is a need to create awareness on the importance of wildlife and its conservation. At the second edition of the two-day national conference for zoo directors organised by Central Zoo Authority (CZA) and Mysuru Zoo on Wednesday, Akhtar said, “We intend to open many zoos and appeal to the Government of India and CAZ to transfer resources to needy zoos in the state,” he said. Akhtar released three publications -- Ex-Situ Updates: Double Edition, Proceedings of the National Conference for Zoo Directors - Bhubaneshwar and It All Happened at the Zoo written by Dr Sundar Raj. More than 60 directors from various zoos in the country attended the conference.