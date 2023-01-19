Home States Karnataka

Karnataka withdraws proposal to lower minimum age for drinking, to continue with 21 years 

By PTI

BENGALURU: Following objections to the draft rules on lowering the age limit for the purchase of liquor in Karnataka to 18 years, the state government has decided to withdraw the proposed amendment and stick to 21 years as the threshold.

The Karnataka Excise department has cited objections raised by the public, associations and media for the decision.

Section 36(1)(g) of the Karnataka Excise Act, 1965, prohibits the sale of liquor to persons under the age of 18 years.

However, as per Rule 10(1)(e) of the Karnataka Excise (General Conditions of Licences) Rules, 1967, sale of liquor to persons below the age of 21 is prohibited, the department said in a release.

In order to remove this contradiction relating to age in the Act and the rules, the department said: "Draft notification dated January 9 has been published to amend the rule proposing to substitute the words 'eighteen years' for the words 'twenty-one years', as per the recommendations of the High Level Committee constituted for effective implementation, to identify and eliminate redundant aspects in the Karnataka Excise Act, 1965 and Rules framed thereunder.

"A period of 30 days was given for objections or suggestions from persons likely to be affected with respect to the said draft rules."

"In consideration to the objections raised by public, associations and media with respect to the said draft rules lowering the age limit from 21 years to 18 years...the draft rules published to amend Rule 10 (1)(e) of the Karnataka Excise (General Conditions of Licences) Rules, 1967 and substitute the words eighteen years for the words twenty-one years, has been withdrawn with immediate effect," the release added.

