No confusion. You should be 21 to drink alcohol in Karnataka

Besides enforcement, another major reason behind the proposed amendment regarding the age limit was also to accelerate revenue generation.

Published: 19th January 2023 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Drinking age in Karnataka will continue to be 21 years and above. The State Excise Department, in an official release on Wednesday, clarified that the proposal to lower the drinking age from the present 21 years to 18 years has been withdrawn following “objections raised by public, associations and media”, the release stated.

On January 9, the Finance Department had proposed lowering the age limit from 21 to 18 in Draft Notification - I -FD 9 PES 2022. Thirty days were given for objections/suggestions to the said draft rules.
According to informed sources, the decision to maintain the status quo in minimum drinking age was to prevent a backlash from opposition parties and the public in an election year.

The proposal to lower the drinking age was mooted to do away with the discrepancy between the Karnataka Excise Act 1965, as per which, the minimum drinking age in Karnataka is 18 and the Karnataka Excise Licenses (General Conditions) Rules 1967 as per which, the legal age is 21. “The conflict between the Excise Act and Excise Rules was creating problems of enforcement. A considerable segment of drinkers, especially those who prefer beer, are college-goers who are aged between 18 and 19. Also, some states have lowered the drinking age from 21 to 18,” said sources. Besides enforcement, another major reason behind the proposed amendment regarding the age limit was also to accelerate revenue generation.

