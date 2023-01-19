No water scarcity this year in Karnataka as groundwater levels rise

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There may be no water scarcity this year in Karnataka, which is seeing 90 per cent of its taluks experiencing an increase in ground water levels thanks to abundant rain in 2022. The state, which was staring at depleting ground water levels at many places, is now witnessing a positive trend with the levels much higher as compared to previous years.

A senior official said the minor irrigation department has installed sensors in 1,500 wells across the state that read the water level in real time. According to the data available with TNIE, of the 233 taluks in the state, only 11 have witnessed a fall in the static underground water level.

GS Srinivasa Reddy, a senior consultant with the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), told The New Indian Express that there has been an increase in water levels over the last few years, but it was even better last year.

He attributed it to good rain in Karnataka over the last four years. With no drought, the rain kept soil moisture intact that helped farmers to depend less, or even avoid, borewell water at many places. Reddy said good rain has filled most tanks and lakes, helping recharge ground water.

“On the one hand, the state received good rain and on the other, ground water was not being exploited like before (as farmers depended on rainwater). Also, with the groundwater level up, water quality too has improved. Now borewell water is potable in many places,” he said.

Of the 11 taluks with lesser groundwater levels, Bengaluru East saw a fall by 11.02 metres, followed by Kalasa in Chikkamagaluru by 9.75 metres. Interestingly, the level has dipped in three taluks from Dakshina Kannada.

