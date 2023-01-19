Home States Karnataka

Our government's priority is not vote bank, its development, says PM in poll-bound Karnataka 

Targeting the Congress without naming it, Modi said earlier governments had shirked their responsibilities declaring Yadgiri and surrounding regions of north Karnataka as backward.

Published: 19th January 2023 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects, at Kodekal in Yadgiri district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects, at Kodekal in Yadgiri district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

YADGIRI: Water security is necessary for the development of 21st-century India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating various developmental projects related to irrigation, drinking water besides a National Highway development project at Kodekal in this district, he said the next 25 years is going to be 'Amrit Kaal' for every citizen and state, and we have to build a developed India in this period.

"India can be developed when there are good crops in the fields and industries expand too," the PM noted.

Targeting the Congress without naming it, Modi said earlier governments had shirked their responsibilities declaring Yadgiri and surrounding regions of north Karnataka as backward.

"Our government's priority is not vote bank, our priority is development.

"Referring to the double engine government (BJP governments at Centre and State), Modi said, "it means double welfare. You can see how Karnataka is benefitting by this."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Mod Karnataka Inauguration
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp