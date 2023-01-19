Home States Karnataka

Politicos vent ire as air services to Belagavi hit, dozen flights stopped

It is not politicians and bureaucrat who feel the pinch, but businessmen and industrialists who have expressed their displeasure.

Published: 19th January 2023 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Belagavi airport in Karnataka

Belagavi airport in Karnataka. (Photo | EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The stoppage of a dozen flights connecting Belagavi with various important locations has upset many politicians and bureaucrats, especially with election season approaching. Belagavi is easily the most important district after Bengaluru, with 18 assembly segments.

Khanapur MLA Anjali Nimbalkar told TNIE, “Everyone is angry. While one Central minister is taking up the cause of Hubballi-Dharwad, no one is taking up Belagavi. MP Mangala Angadi tried to do something but didn’t succeed. Perhaps it is being neglected because of the border issue.”

For those travelling to Khanapur, Chikkodi, Athani, Raibag, Gokak or Hukkeri, or the many politically important locations in Belagavi district, the airport is crucial. MLAs, MLCs, MPs and even former representatives regularly use flights, especially during the winter legislative session.

Belagavi airport provides easy connectivity to politicians from southern constituencies, who fly to Bengaluru and take the road to their respective destinations. Considering it is a straight fight between the Congress and BJP in most constituencies in Belagavi, both parties need to rework their logistics as political activity is likely to start hotting up. Belagavi’s loss, though, is now Hubballi-Dharwad’s gain.

It is not politicians and bureaucrat who feel the pinch, but businessmen and industrialists who have expressed their displeasure. When air connectivity is expanding across the developing world, this trimming of services is bound to be challenged. 

“If the Modi government had not brought in Udaan Yojana, both Belagavi and Hubballi airports would have just ended up as showpieces in an exhibition. There are bound to be ups and downs since they are operated by private players with commercial interests. However, they will sort themselves out in the long run, said MLA and former CM Jagadish Shettar.

