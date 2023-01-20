Congress' registration drive for its women’s scheme

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the Congress will undertaken a massive registration drive for the ‘Gruha Jyothi Yojana’, and ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ announced by the party for the welfare of women of the state.

Addressing a Praja Dhwani Yatra programe in Davangere, he said that the party is inviting applications both online and offline for registration under the ‘Gruha Lakshmi scheme as per which which a monthly cash assistance of Rs 2,000 will be given to every woman head of household and also 200 units free power under the ‘Gruha Jyothi Yojana’ if the party is voted to power in the state Assembly elections which are a few months away. He said that the registration will be done by the party workers on the lines of how it was done under the party membership registration drive. Through the schemes, the Congress party, if elected, will offer Rs 18,000 units of free power (200 units per month which costs Rs 1,500) and Rs 24,000 (Rs 2,000 every month) financial aid to woman heads of families, he said.

Shivakumar also said that, if voted to power, the party will re-investigate all scams that took place during the present BJP government.

Exuding confidence, he predicted that the Congress will win 135 to 140 seats in the polls. He also called upon the party workers to undertake door-to-door visits and educate the voters on the achievements of Congress party in the past.

Shivakumar also recalled the Rs 16 crore free vaccine drive across Davangere district initiated by Congress veteran Dr Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s family when Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak.

‘WANT JUSTICE’: SIDDU TARGETS PM MODI

As PM Modi distributed title deeds to Lambanis on Thursday, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, in a series of tweets, targeted the former demanding “justice” by raising various issues, including the PSI recruitment scam. “The BJP government looted more than Rs 3,000 crore during the pandemic by taking commission from suppliers of essential commodities. Mr Modi, how could you turn a blind eye to your party’s looting over dead bodies,” he questioned. He highlighted the deaths by suicide of KR Puram circle police inspector Nandish and contractors Santhosh Patil and Prasad. He also targeted the BJP government over the potholes on Bengaluru roads and the recent death of a mother and her toddler after an under construction Metro pillar collapsed on them in Bengaluru.

