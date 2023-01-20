Home States Karnataka

Congress' registration drive for its women’s scheme

Shivakumar also said that, if voted to power, the party will re-investigate all scams that took place during the present BJP government.

Published: 20th January 2023 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the Congress will undertaken a massive registration drive for the ‘Gruha Jyothi Yojana’, and ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ announced by the party for the welfare of women of the state.  

Addressing a Praja Dhwani Yatra programe in Davangere, he said that the party is inviting applications both online and offline for registration under the ‘Gruha Lakshmi scheme as per which which a monthly cash assistance of Rs 2,000 will be given to every woman head of household and also 200 units free power under the ‘Gruha Jyothi Yojana’ if the party is voted to power in the state Assembly elections which are a few months away. He said that the registration will be done by the party workers on the lines of how it was done under the party membership registration drive. Through the schemes, the Congress party, if elected, will offer Rs 18,000 units of free power (200 units per month which costs Rs 1,500) and Rs 24,000 (Rs 2,000 every month) financial aid to woman heads of families, he said.

Shivakumar also said that, if voted to power, the party will re-investigate all scams that took place during the present BJP government.

Exuding confidence, he predicted that the Congress will win 135 to 140 seats in the polls. He also called upon the party workers to undertake door-to-door visits and educate the voters on the achievements of Congress party in the past.

Shivakumar also recalled the Rs 16 crore free vaccine drive across Davangere district initiated by Congress veteran Dr Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s family when Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak. 

‘WANT JUSTICE’: SIDDU TARGETS PM MODI
As PM Modi distributed title deeds to Lambanis on Thursday, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, in a series of tweets, targeted the former demanding “justice” by raising various issues, including the PSI recruitment scam. “The BJP government looted more than Rs 3,000 crore during the pandemic by taking commission from suppliers of essential commodities. Mr Modi, how could you turn a blind eye to your party’s looting over dead bodies,” he questioned. He highlighted the deaths by suicide of KR Puram circle police inspector Nandish and contractors Santhosh Patil and Prasad. He also targeted the BJP government over the potholes on Bengaluru roads and the recent death of a mother and her toddler after an under construction Metro pillar collapsed on them in Bengaluru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Karnataka polls Karnataka assembly polls Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly elections
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp