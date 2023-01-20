Congress to project strength at Gowda's home turf during Praja Dwani Yatre in Hassan

BR Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HASSAN: The leaders of India's grand old party are on their toes to show their strength in Hassan, the home turf of JDS supremo HD Devewgowda Hassan, through the 'Praja Dhwani Yatre' here on Saturday.

Krishnegowda, a strong ticket aspirant from Arkalgud assembly constituency, Banavase Rangaswamy and Bagur Manjegowda the ticket aspirants from Hassan assembly constituencies, and former minister B Shivaramu who is also the ticket aspirant from Belur assembly constituency are expected to bring a huge number of supporters for the rally.

Hassan district in charge and Bengaluru (rural) MP DK Suresh, KPCC working president Druvanarayan visited Hassan twice and held a meeting with senior leaders, ticket aspirants and the workers and urged the latter to work for the success of the 'Praja Dhwani Yatre'.

Interestingly, there is competition among ticket aspirants to exhibit their strength before the senior leaders by bringing a large chunk of workers into Yatre.

The prominent roads and circles of Hassan city were fixed with banners, buntings and flex of different leaders. Half a dozen congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, working president Druvanarayan and dozens of former ministers including HC Mahadevappa and HM Revanna are expected to attend the rally which is important for the congress party in Hassan district in the wake of upcoming assembly elections.

Sources said that Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have strictly directed the ticket aspirants to maintain discipline when the leaders address the gathering. The ticket aspirants also have been directed to avoid slogans in favour of themselves while the leaders arrive on stage and address the gathering.

EH Lakshman the new president of the district congress committee[DCC] told TNIE that "DCC is expecting more than one lakh people for 'Praja Dhwani Yatre' which will make history. The Yatre is important in the eve of upcoming assembly elections."

He said mass meals at the rare end of the stage and the special menu for 150 VIPs was also arranged at a hotel on the outskirts of Hassan city.

HASSAN: The leaders of India's grand old party are on their toes to show their strength in Hassan, the home turf of JDS supremo HD Devewgowda Hassan, through the 'Praja Dhwani Yatre' here on Saturday. Krishnegowda, a strong ticket aspirant from Arkalgud assembly constituency, Banavase Rangaswamy and Bagur Manjegowda the ticket aspirants from Hassan assembly constituencies, and former minister B Shivaramu who is also the ticket aspirant from Belur assembly constituency are expected to bring a huge number of supporters for the rally. Hassan district in charge and Bengaluru (rural) MP DK Suresh, KPCC working president Druvanarayan visited Hassan twice and held a meeting with senior leaders, ticket aspirants and the workers and urged the latter to work for the success of the 'Praja Dhwani Yatre'. Interestingly, there is competition among ticket aspirants to exhibit their strength before the senior leaders by bringing a large chunk of workers into Yatre. The prominent roads and circles of Hassan city were fixed with banners, buntings and flex of different leaders. Half a dozen congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, working president Druvanarayan and dozens of former ministers including HC Mahadevappa and HM Revanna are expected to attend the rally which is important for the congress party in Hassan district in the wake of upcoming assembly elections. Sources said that Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have strictly directed the ticket aspirants to maintain discipline when the leaders address the gathering. The ticket aspirants also have been directed to avoid slogans in favour of themselves while the leaders arrive on stage and address the gathering. EH Lakshman the new president of the district congress committee[DCC] told TNIE that "DCC is expecting more than one lakh people for 'Praja Dhwani Yatre' which will make history. The Yatre is important in the eve of upcoming assembly elections." He said mass meals at the rare end of the stage and the special menu for 150 VIPs was also arranged at a hotel on the outskirts of Hassan city.