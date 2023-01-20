Home States Karnataka

Don’t worry, Technical Advisory Committee on Covid in Karnataka

The positivity rate of international passengers screened on arrival at Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports, too, is 10 per cent.

Published: 20th January 2023 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

New COVID Variant

For representational purposes (File photo | AP)

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is no cause for alarm in the Covid-19 situation in Karnataka. The positivity rate, hospitalisation and death rate are very low, Karnataka’s Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) said, after analysing Covid data of the past 15 days from across the state, including BBMP limits.   

However, TAC will continue to monitor how the Covid situation evolves in the state in the coming weeks.
Dr MK Sudarshan, chairman of the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), said, “Based on the analysis of Covid data from January 1 to 15, the situation in the state is fairly good and there is nothing to worry about. The number of new cases, test positivity rate, hospitalization and death rate have remained low. These are the main parameters that will let us know if there is something startling.”

The total positivity rate for the past 15 days was 0.3 to 0.4 per cent, and no death was reported, except that of a 65-year-old woman from Koppal on January 17, he said.

The positivity rate of international passengers screened on arrival at Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports, too, is 10 per cent. The test positivity rate is around 0.3 per cent at airports. Samples of positive patients have been sent for genomic sequencing and results are awaited to check if there is any variant of concern. All variants detected till now in the state are part of the Omicron family, he said.

However, we will watch out and keep monitoring the daily cases reported, to check if there is any sudden spike, he said. On special vaccination camps that will be organised to administer booster doses, Dr Sudarshan said they should focus primarily on the elderly and high-risk groups like the ones on dialysis, with liver disease, cancer and co-morbid conditions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19 Technical Advisory Committee
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp