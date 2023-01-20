Home States Karnataka

PM Modi event enters record book with over 50,000 title deeds in a day

Ashok told that the government had started the process of identifying beneficiaries and preparing title deeds six months ago.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets a member of the Banjara community after distributing hakku patra (title deeds) in Kalaburagi on Thursday | Express

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: PM  Modi’s programme in poll-bound Karnataka entered the record books for distribution of the highest number of hakku patras (property title deeds) to 51,900 people at an event in Kalaburagi on Thursday. The title deeds were distributed to members of the Banjaras from Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur and Vijayapura. Vasant Kavita, vice president of the World Book of Records, handed over a certificate to Revenue Minister R Ashok as well as to the Kalaburagi DC.

Ashok told that the government had started the process of identifying beneficiaries and preparing title deeds six months ago. He said the title deeds given will be registered at the sub-registrar’s office free of cost. The ‘thandas’, where these families are living will be declared as revenue villages so that the people of the these villages can avail the benefits extended to revenue villages, he said.

SIDDU: BJP MADE PM LIE

Speaking in Hubballi, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah accused the state BJP leaders of making PM Modi lie on distribution of title deeds to nomads of north Karnataka region. He said many initiatives, including amendments to Land Reforms Act and Forest Act to convert Lambani hamlets and Hattis into revenue villages, were taken when he was the chief minister. 

Questioning the BJP leaders what they were doing in the last three and half years, he said, as the election was approaching, the party was misleading the prime minister and taking credit for something they have not done. He also said that the official celebration of the Sewalal Jayanti to honour the Guru of Banjara community was started by his government. Banjara Development Authority was also established, Rs 450 crore released to the Authority and the birthplace of Sewalal (Suryagondanakoppa) was developed at a cost of Rs 130 crore during his tenure. 

Stating that the Congress party was not afraid of Narendra Modi and his speeches, Siddaramaiah said, “Actually, the BJP leaders are afraid of me because I criticise the RSS and speak the truth. Will Narendra Modi do maya mantra (black magic)?”.  In Davanagere, Siddaramaiah took a dig at PM Modi on the distribution of the title deeds to the Banjara community. He said it was former revenue minister Kagodu Thimmappa who brought the revenue and land reforms bill which became a law. “It is the commitment of the social justice that Congress practices that has made us to think about ‘Vasisuvavane Mane Odeya’ and the fruits are being reaped by the people now, he said

