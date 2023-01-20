PM Modi on political tourism, will forget Karnataka after polls: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that the former is embarked on a political tourism of Karnataka ahead of the Assembly elections.

Addressing the Congress’ Praja Dhwani Yatra here, the former chief minister said, “PM Modi will forget Karnataka once the elections are over. Never pay heed to the false assurances given by the BJP.” Urging voters to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said the Grand Old Party is committed to fulfilling the assurances it is making to them ahead of the Assembly elections.

“In order to help the public from the ill-effects of inflation, we have announced that we will provide 200 units of free electricity to every household and also give Rs 2,000 a month to every woman head of households if the Congress is voted to power. We will provide a pro-people government,” he said.

Stating that the hike in reservation for SC/STs communities is a mere eyewash, Siddaramaiah said, “Unless it is included in the ninth schedule of the Constitution, the hike has no meaning.” He also accused the BJP of being anti-SC/STs. He asked the gathering if they wanted an anti-people BJP government or people-friendly Congress government.

DAVANGERE: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that the former is embarked on a political tourism of Karnataka ahead of the Assembly elections. Addressing the Congress’ Praja Dhwani Yatra here, the former chief minister said, “PM Modi will forget Karnataka once the elections are over. Never pay heed to the false assurances given by the BJP.” Urging voters to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said the Grand Old Party is committed to fulfilling the assurances it is making to them ahead of the Assembly elections. “In order to help the public from the ill-effects of inflation, we have announced that we will provide 200 units of free electricity to every household and also give Rs 2,000 a month to every woman head of households if the Congress is voted to power. We will provide a pro-people government,” he said. Stating that the hike in reservation for SC/STs communities is a mere eyewash, Siddaramaiah said, “Unless it is included in the ninth schedule of the Constitution, the hike has no meaning.” He also accused the BJP of being anti-SC/STs. He asked the gathering if they wanted an anti-people BJP government or people-friendly Congress government.