Home States Karnataka

Railway barricades pose threat to animals and fail to address human-wildlife conflict in Karnataka

In a not-so-rare event, an adult male tusker was caught on camera crossing the railway barricade at the Nagarahole forest fringes.

Published: 20th January 2023 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

A tusker crossing the railway barricade near Nagarahole forest limits.(Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Installation of railway barricades to control wild elephant movement has been an existing conflict mitigation method across the state. However, these barricades have not just failed to control the movement of the elephants but are threatening the lives of the wild elephants.

In a not-so-rare event, an adult male tusker was caught on camera crossing the railway barricade at the Nagarahole forest fringes. The tusker risked its life and crossed the barricade in a herculean task and reached the village limits in search of fodder. Similar incidents of elephants crossing the barricades are a usual sight across Abyathmangala and Nellihudikeri villages near Virajpet and entire herds of wild elephants risk their lives while crossing the barricades installed to control their free movement.

“None of the conflict mitigation methods have succeeded in controlling the movement of elephants. Many growers who can afford solar fencing have installed fences across their estates and farmlands. But the elephants uproot a nearby tree, throw them onto the solar fences disconnecting them and then enter the estates and farmlands,” explained Chengappa, a grower in Virajpet taluk.

While railway barricades and solar fences have been installed to control the human-wildlife conflict, the same have not borne any reckonable results. Even as attacks on humans by wildlife are reported regularly across the district, the wildlife too faces threat from the not-so-scientific conflict mitigation methods. In the recent past, there have been incidents where elephants have lost lives while crossing the railway barricades. “The railway barricades have failed to address the conflict in several areas across the district. While crores of funds have been spent for the installation of these barricades, they have been rendered useless and are also threatening the lives of the elephants,” added Chengappa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp