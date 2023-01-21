Congress can win 108-114 seats in Karnataka assembly polls: Survey

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A survey carried out by an independent agency from outside the state has predicted that opposition Congress would win 108 to 114 sets, BJP 65 to 75 and JDS 24-34 seats. The survey, carried out by SAS group of Hyderabad in association with IPSS team in Karnataka from November 20 till January 15, stated that Congress could increase its vote share from 38.14 per cent to around 40 per cent (plus 1.86%), while BJP’s could see a dip from 36.35 per cent to 34 per cent (minus 2.35%). JDS too could suffer with a 1.3 per cent drop from 18.3 per cent to 17 per cent, it added. Others, including independents, could garner 6 per cent. Smaller parties and independents are expected to win seven seats.

Bengaluru city could elect 13-14 Congress MLAs and just 9-10 members from BJP. In the Old Mysuru region, where BJP is putting in a lot of effort, it may win only 10-14 seats. Congress could romp home with 24 to 25 seats, while JDS is expected to get between 21 and 22 seats.

In the Belagavi or Kittur Karnataka region, Congress is expected to get 27 to 28 seats and BJP, 14 to 16 seats. In coastal Karnataka, which is its stronghold, BJP could maintain its numbers at 12 to 13 seats, while Congress may get only around seven to eight seats.

In Hyderabad-Karnataka, where former BJP leader Janardhana Reddy could play spoilsport, BJP could get 12 to 14 seats, while Congress may win 21 to 22 seats. In Central Karnataka, Congress is expected to get 16 to 17 seats, while BJP only 8 to 9 seats. The survey showed that BJP could suffer in many seats as there is anger among voters over BS Yediyurappa being asked to step down as chief minister.

The survey indicated that Congress would get the maximum support from backward, SC/ST and minority communities. On who would Vokkaligas support, the survey stated that 50 per cent of the community could back JDS, 38 per cent Congress and 10 per cent BJP.

Janardhana Reddy’s Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha could be the deciding factor in Koppal, Gangavathi, Ballari, Kolar, Davangere and Raichur and the new party could even win some seats, it predicted. If AIMIM contests, it could affect the voting pattern in only about six to seven seats, it added.

