Greens worried over auction of mines

Ballari and Vijayanagara districts are rich in iron ore mining. JSW Steel Plant, NMDC and Hosapete Steels are among the big names in the districts.

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: In the wake of the state government floating tender for mining of 1,040 hectares of land in Ballari and Vijayanagara districts, environmentalists are worried whether the mining companies will adhere to environment guidelines. A senior officer in the mining and geology office, Ballari, said that three new mining companies may be awarded the lease to 1,040 hectares of land put on lease. Online tender notification will be open till February 27.

Ballari and Vijayanagara districts are rich in iron ore mining. JSW Steel Plant, NMDC and Hosapete Steels are among the big names in the districts. However, the Karnataka High Court had last week ordered issue of summons to five mining companies after they violated mining guidelines and damaged Archeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monuments in Sandur taluk of Ballari district.

“Recently, the Supreme Court gave the green signal to increase the mining limit from 28 MMT to 35 MMT. E-auction started and legal documents and following of strict rules have been made mandatory. 108.62 MMT iron ore can be mined in Ballari district”, the official added.

Environmentalists, however, say that government should also keep the protection of environment in mind while focusing increasing revenue through mining. The department should mark the reserve forest area, an activist said.

