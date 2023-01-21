Karnataka polls: BJP yatras to start from Feb-end, says Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the party will start yatras from four directions simultaneously from February-end. Speaking to media persons after a meeting to discuss party programmes in January and February at the BJP office in Bengaluru, Bommai said the details of the yatras will be worked out soon. The CM said that during the meeting they have decided to continue the Jan Sankalpa yatra till February-end, and also opinions will be sought for preparing district and state-level manifestos.

The party will be holding many programmes in taluks, districts and state-levels, including meetings of various frontline organisations of the party. BJP president JP Nadda is taking part in Vijaya Sankalpa yatra in Vijayapura district on Saturday. Bommai will launch Vijaya Sankalpa yatra in Tumakuru while other senior leaders will be attending similar programmes elsewhere on Saturday. Bommai said they will prepare a list of central and state government programmes to be handed over to all households.

“The party central leaders will decide on the candidates’ list. We have discussed various activities to strengthen the party organization,” he said. Responding to a question about why former chief minister BS Yediyurappa was not invited to a party meeting, he said, “This is a preliminary meeting and seniors will be consulted after we work out the basic details.”

Inferiority complex

Bommai hit out at KPCC chief DK Shivakumar who reportedly claimed that BJP MLA from Haveri will join Congress. “Let Shivakumar look at who has remained in Congress,” he said, adding those suffering from an inferiority complex make such desperate statements.

