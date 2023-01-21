Home States Karnataka

What will KCR gain by defeating Congress?: Asks HDK

I am focusing on JDS’ Pancharatna Yatra.

Published: 21st January 2023

HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said he was clueless about Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy’s allegations that Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao was indirectly helping the BJP win the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka by offering Rs 500 crore to a prominent Congress leader  to work against the party’s interests.

“Rao’s fight is against the BJP. What will he gain by ensuring the defeat of Congress candidates? I have no clue on Reddy’s statement. I am focusing on JDS’ Pancharatna Yatra. I need people’s blessings rather than money,” he told reporters in Vijayapura.

Asked about Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan’s recent meeting with Rao in Hyderabad, Kumaraswamy maintained that “anybody can meet anyone”.

Meanwhile, KPCC president D K Shivakumar said that he had read news reports about Reddy’s allegation and said he will react only after ascertaining the facts about the issue.

