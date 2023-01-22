Home States Karnataka

Target BJP, JDS without fear: Siddaramaiah to Congressmen

JDS leaders are opportunistic, he alleged.

Published: 22nd January 2023 06:38 AM

Siddaramaiah

A file photo of former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (Photo | Express)

By Udaya Kumar BR
Express News Service

HASSAN: Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday expressed his unhappiness over own party leaders failing to target JDS and BJP at public functions. Addressing a big gathering at the Praja Dhwani Yatra here, he said most Congress leaders do not dare enough to criticise JDS and BJP leaders at public events. He advised Congress leaders to develop a habit of attacking.

Expressing unhappiness over CM Basavaraj Bommai stopping schemes and programmes introduced during his tenure as CM, he said BJP is against the poor, farmers, youth, women, labourers and Dalits. He told people not to waste their votes on JDS, saying it can never come to power on its own. JDS leaders are opportunistic, he alleged.

Taking a dig at former CM HD Kumaraswamy and the Pancharatna Yatra, Siddramaiah asked why the JDS leader did not implement the Pancharatna programme during his tenure as CM. On Kumaraswamy saying he would dissolve the party if it does not come to power, Siddaramaiah said it would be better to disband the regional party now as Kumaraswamy cannot implement the Pancharatna programmes as his party will never come to power. “People in the state are frustrated with the double-engine governments. The Centre brought anti-farmer Bills and withdrew them. It shows farmers are against them,” he added.

NO POWER CAN STOP ME FROM WINNING IN KOLAR, SAYS SIDDU
Mysuru: “Let anybody do what­ever they can, I will win from Kolar constituency,” claimed CLP leader Siddaramaiah.  He said let BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Home Min­ister Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi campaign, but people will vote for him. I decided not to contest from Badami not fearing defeat, he said, but due to logistical reasons. If Congress is voted to power, it would be difficult to meet the aspirations of the people of Badami, he said.

