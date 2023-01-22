Home States Karnataka

Will fight Karnataka polls under collective leadership: Bommai

Launching the Vijay Sankalp Yatra, he said BJP will prepare state- and district-level manifestos for the Assembly polls.

Published: 22nd January 2023 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai clarified here on Saturday that though Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the Assembly polls would be fought under his leadership, it does not mean that he alone will lead. The party will work as a team and leaders will collectively face the polls, Bommai said taking part in the 4th remembrance of Dr Sri Shivakumar Swamiji at Siddaganga Mutt.

Launching the Vijay Sankalp Yatra, he said BJP will prepare state- and district-level manifestos for the Assembly polls.

Bommai said the Dasoha Day will be observed to commemorate Shivakumara Swamiji’s contribution to society in February, but ruled out a holiday on that day. “Mutts should distribute free food on a big scale that day,” he said.

The birth anniversary of the seer will be celebrated across the world to create and the installation of his statue at his birthplace, Veerapura in Magadi district, will be speeded up, he said. 

NO NUMERO UNO IN PARTY: SANTHOSH
BJP National General Secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh sent out a message to party workers that there is no numero uno in the party as they should become better organisers and social activists to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s, who has become a world leader by tackling the economic crisis effectively. Mutual cooperation is the need of the hour, he said, delivering the valedictory address at the BJP Mahila Morcha’s National Executive Committee meeting.

“We are not for ourselves, but we should work for the larger interest of society. In the organisation there is no numero uno. There is no scope for individual glorification as we are on the social reconstruction path,” he said. Bommai, who too was present at the meet,  said, “BJP is the only party that can change the status of women and bring about changes. There is no doubt that Modi will lead the nation for another 10-25 years.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly elections Karnataka polls Karnataka assembly polls BJP
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp