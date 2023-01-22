Will fight Karnataka polls under collective leadership: Bommai

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai clarified here on Saturday that though Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the Assembly polls would be fought under his leadership, it does not mean that he alone will lead. The party will work as a team and leaders will collectively face the polls, Bommai said taking part in the 4th remembrance of Dr Sri Shivakumar Swamiji at Siddaganga Mutt.

Launching the Vijay Sankalp Yatra, he said BJP will prepare state- and district-level manifestos for the Assembly polls.

Bommai said the Dasoha Day will be observed to commemorate Shivakumara Swamiji’s contribution to society in February, but ruled out a holiday on that day. “Mutts should distribute free food on a big scale that day,” he said.

The birth anniversary of the seer will be celebrated across the world to create and the installation of his statue at his birthplace, Veerapura in Magadi district, will be speeded up, he said.

NO NUMERO UNO IN PARTY: SANTHOSH

BJP National General Secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh sent out a message to party workers that there is no numero uno in the party as they should become better organisers and social activists to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s, who has become a world leader by tackling the economic crisis effectively. Mutual cooperation is the need of the hour, he said, delivering the valedictory address at the BJP Mahila Morcha’s National Executive Committee meeting.

“We are not for ourselves, but we should work for the larger interest of society. In the organisation there is no numero uno. There is no scope for individual glorification as we are on the social reconstruction path,” he said. Bommai, who too was present at the meet, said, “BJP is the only party that can change the status of women and bring about changes. There is no doubt that Modi will lead the nation for another 10-25 years.”

