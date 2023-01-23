Karnataka: When kids ask, eggs must be given, says Department of Public Instruction

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following feedback on the distribution of eggs to children under the midday meal scheme, the Department of Public Instruction has reiterated that government schools must provide eggs to students when they request it.

According to R Vishal, commissioner, Public Instruction, they received feedback from various sources on the midday meals, and an internal office circular was issued. “We want to ensure that there is no problem in the scheme and tried to redress some issues that schools are facing as well as reiterate certain regulations,” he said.

Despite children asking for eggs in their meals, they were not given as the price of eggs has gone up causing schools to overshoot their budget. There have been complaints regarding the distribution of eggs as schools are appealing to the department to increase the budget.

Vishal said, “The price of eggs will change, but the nu­mber of students going to sch­ools on a particular day varies. If there are fewer students, it must be adjusted accordingly so that surplus is spent on days when there are more kids.”

