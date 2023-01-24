Aam Aadmi Party rejigs Karnataka unit

Home States Karnataka

The newly reconstituted AAP has Prithvi Reddy as the state president and Sanchit Sawhney as general secretary.

Published: 24th January 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With the election notification expected in less than two the Aam Aadmi Party has reconstituted its entire state party unit.

AAP state president
Prithvi Reddy

This comes less than a fortnight after the party dissolved its previous team of office-bearers. AAP, which has done well in the Delhi Municipal Corporation election, has stated that it would contest all the 224 seats in Karnataka.

The newly reconstituted AAP has Prithvi Reddy as the state president and Sanchit Sawhney as general secretary. Bengaluru former police commis - sioner Bhaskar Rao has been appointed chairman of the manifesto committee, Supreme Court advocate Brijesh Kalappa as communications in-charge and Sandalwood actor-turned-politician Mukhya Mantri Chandru as president of the campaign committee. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party also reconstituted its party unit in neighbouring Kerala.

