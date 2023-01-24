BJP govt extorting even hawkers, garbage collectors: Karnataka Congress chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar here on Monday made a serious allegation that the BJP government has been extorting money even from street vendors and garbage collectors in Bengaluru and Congress is out to create awareness among people about it.

“A few days ago, I attended a hawkers’ convention. They claimed that they have been facing harassment from BBMP and police officials. Rs 1 crore a month is being collected from street vendors in each Assembly constituency as each trader is paying Rs 200 to Rs 300 every day. The BJP government’s corruption has gone to this level,” he alleged. He was speaking at a protest rally at Trinity Circle, held as part of the party’s agitation at 300 places in the city with the slogan ‘Abolish corruption and save Bengaluru’, under the leadership of KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy.

“The IT capital has turned into a capital of potholes and garbage. It is also the capital of corruption because of 40 per cent commission,” he alleged. ‘Many deaths have occurred due to potholes in Bengaluru as the BJP government has failed to address the problem. Questions raised by Congress about mismanagement have not received any reply from the government,” he said.

The BJP government has not been able to keep up its promise to the people of the city and state. Only the Congress government can solve people’s problems and that is why it has embarked upon Prajadhwani Yatra to work as the voice of the people, he said. Under the BJP rule, prices of all essentials have skyrocketed, while people’s incomes have hit rock bottom, he said. “We asked the government some questions. Let them come for a direct discussion instead of asking questions on social media. We are also asking more than hundred questions daily on social media. This government has not answered even one. Let them fix the time and the platform, I am ready, ” he challenged.

Congress protests at 300 spots in Bengaluru

Congress, with a slogan ‘abolish corruption, save Bengaluru’, staged ‘silent’ protest rallies at 300 different public places across 28 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru on Monday against the ruling BJP government, alleging it is involved in corruption leaving the IT Capital in the lurch.

The protest rallies were aimed at the April/May Assembly polls. Congress workers, carrying placards, staged demonstrations at traffic signals, Metro stations and flyovers raising issues of potholes that have turned into death traps and road deaths and 40 per cent commission of the Basavaraj Bommai government.

AICC General Secretary (Karnataka in-charge) Randeep Singh Surjewala, CLP leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, campaign committee chairman MB Patil, Shanthinagar MLA NA Haris took part in the protest at Trinity Circle. The protests were also held at Majestic, Silk Board, Lalbagh, KR Market, Mantri Mall, Peenya, Hebbal, Sirsi Circle and Anand Rao Circle among others.

