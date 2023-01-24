Home States Karnataka

Fearing loss, Siddaramaiah won’t contest from Kolar: Former Karnataka CM

Despite knowing the imminent political developments that could follow, Siddaramaiah was still trying to indulge in drama, he claimed.

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While former chief minister Siddaramaiah is all set to contest the 2023 election from Kolar, former chief minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa has stated that Siddaramaiah will not contest from Kolar. However, Yediyurappa went on to claim that Siddaramaiah is trying to contest from Mysuru.

Speaking to reporters before attending the wedding of the sons of former deputy CM Laxman Savadi on Monday, Yediyurappa stated that under no circumstances will Siddaramaiah contest from Kolar. “Siddaramaiah is trying hard to switch to Mysuru, and not Kolar.

He will certainly be sent home if he contests from Kolar,” he reiterated. Despite knowing the imminent political developments that could follow, Siddaramaiah was still trying to indulge in drama, he claimed.

