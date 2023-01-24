Siddaramaiah must apologise for ‘Hitler’ barb at PM: Karnataka BJP

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Condemning Opposition leader Siddaramaiah for his likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘Hitler’, the ruling BJP demanded that the former chief minister tender an apology for the barb. BJP spokesperson K Vasanth Kumar said the Prime Minister is a leader serving the nation for the empowerment of all sections and is not a dictator. He alleged that Siddaramaiah was working against senior Congress leaders, including G Parameshwara, Mallikarjun Kharge, and K H Muniyappa. He said Siddaramaiah, who speaks in favour of Dalits, has finished their leadership while mentioning that Modi gave title deeds to Lamabanis and increased reservation for the SC/ ST communities. The Opposition leader, who claims to be from a socialist background, had spent Rs 70 crore to celebrate his birthday, Kumar further alleged. Kumar accused Siddaramaiah of ordering denotification of 900 acres during his tenure as the CM, and called it a “Rs 1,000-crore scam”. He also accused the previous government of involving in other scams like that of the housing scheme and the national health mission, among others. He added that Siddaramaiah failed to ensure comprehensive development of Mysuru, while Yediyurappa and Kumaraswamy developed Shivamogga and Hassan, respectively.