Can fight from any constituency in Hassan, says BJP’s Preetham J Gowda

HASSAN: Hassan BJP MLA Preetham J Gowda on Tuesday said he is ready to contest from any Assembly constituency in Hassan district as per the decision of the party high command.

Addressing an OBC workers’ executive committee meeting, he said the people of the district will support him, considering his achievements and development works done over the last four-and-a-half years.

Some six months ago, Preetham had said he would win even if the local strongman and senior JDS leader HD Revanna contests against him.

Preetham said JDS is a private limited company, where decisions are taken unilaterally. After neglecting communities for years, JDS leaders are visiting them only when the elections are nearing, he alleged. On Congress, he said it is a single limited company as opposition leader Siddaramaiah is dominating the party. Congress, too, has neglected OBCs, SC/STs and minorities in the state, he added.

