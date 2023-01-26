Home States Karnataka

Caste bias: Temple in Karnataka shut as ‘untouchable’ groom heads for ritual 

The untouchability issue was brought to the notice of Gadag’s deputy commissioner on January 21 following which he directed the tahsildar to visit the village and resolve the matter.

Published: 26th January 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Wedding, marriage

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo)

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Even as the country is celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, an incident of untouchability has been reported from Shyagoti village, 13 km from Gadag town, on Tuesday.

The incident took place when a bridegroom, Sharanu Madar, a farmer and his family members were on their way to a temple to perform a pre-marriage ritual called Devara Karya. To their shock, they saw that all shops along the way and the Dyamavva Temple were they were going to perform the ritual were shut. The family has alleged that the shops and the temple were forced to shut down on the orders of some people belonging to upper caste, who threatened to collect a fine of Rs 2,500 if people from lower castes were entertained.  

The untouchability issue was brought to the notice of Gadag’s deputy commissioner during a programme on January 21 following which he directed the tahsildar to visit the village and resolve the matter. However, as no effective measures were taken, the issue resurfaced and police had to be deployed.

Police personnel deployed at Shyagoti village, Gadag district  | Express

When Sharanu’s family members enquired why the temple was closed, they were told that it was shut since early morning. The victim’s family, however, lodged a complaint with the tahsildar. According to them, the temple was open in the morning and was closed by the authorities concerned only after the news of Sharanu’s family members and relatives heading to the temple, spread.

Sharanu said, “All shops are closed whenever there is any event in our family. The shop owners shut their shops out of fear to pay the fine. This situation is prevalent in many villages. Though the shop owners don’t disclose the reason openly, they even refuse to give us the product we ask for by saying that it is unavailable. The tahsildar and authorities concerned have convened peace meetings at a temple in the past. The upper caste people agree to abide by the rules in the meeting but go back to their old ways later.” The villagers say that this practice is not new and is secretly being followed for decades.

Gadag tahsildar Kishan Kalal said, “We have deployed police personnel in the village and formed a team of officials to create awareness about social equality. No untoward incident happened on Tuesday. We are thinking of bringing in stricter rules to eradicate this practice”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Untouchability Shyagoti village casteism
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp