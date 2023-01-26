Gokak Member of Legislative Assembly says DKS behind CD case, wants CBI probe

Home States Karnataka

The accused whose house was raided in Devanahalli is a close associate of Shivakumar,’’ alleged Jarkiholi.

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Gokak Member of Legislative Assembly Ramesh Jarkiholi on Wednesday said it was Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar who trapped him in the sleaze CD case. Jarkiholi claimed that he has an audio clip to prove the involvement of Shivakumar in the making of the CD.

“In the clip, Shivakumar says he is ready to spend Rs 40 crore to trap me in the CD case. I will soon meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to demand a CBI inquiry into the CD case to expose Shivakumar,’’ he said. Speaking at Nippani, near Belagavi, Jarkiholi said he will also appeal to the state government to hand over the case to the CBI at the earliest.

“Shivakumar has spoilt my personal life and I will not let him go scotfree. At least 90 to 110 CDs were seized during a raid conducted by the police on the house of one of the accused in the CD case from Devanahalli. Interestingly, a CD in which the officer who raided the house was speaking about money involved in the CD incident, was also recovered from the same spot.

The accused whose house was raided in Devanahalli is a close associate of Shivakumar,’’ alleged Jarkiholi. However, Jarkiholi dared Shivakumar to release more CDs about the former and said, “Let Shivakumar release 100 CDs involving me. I am not afraid of anybody. I just want to expose Shivakumar and his involvement in the CD incident,” he elaborated.

