Home States Karnataka

No difference between Rama Bhakti and Desh Bhakti: Pejawar Mutt seer

If you are a doctor, treat 10 poor patients for free... if you are a lawyer, help the needy without charging any fee.

Published: 26th January 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pejawar Mutt seer and Ram Janmabhoomi Trust member Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha has made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch Rama Rajya Sankalpa Abhiyan where people can take up noble work to help the needy. Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, the seer urged people to dedicate their noble work to Lord Ram.

“If you have the capacity to spend Rs 5 lakh each year, try constructing a house with minimal requirement for a homeless person in the name of Lord Ram. Such a noble deed need not be just in the form of money. If you are a teacher, teach 10 poor kids for free. If you are a doctor, treat 10 poor patients for free... if you are a lawyer, help the needy without charging any fee.

When you go to have darshane of Lord Ram next year (in Ayodhya), offer your noble deeds to Lord Ram,” he said. He said that there is no difference between Rama Bhakti and Desh Bhakti. “Service to the country and service to Lord Ram are the same,” he said.

“We can develop a Rama Rajya app where we can feed data of such good works carried out in every village, district and state. If anyone asks what good deeds we have done, we can show it to them through the app. Through this we will celebrate patriotism and show our devotion to Lord Ram,” he added. The seer also added that Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be completed by next year. “Installation of Lord Ram idol will be done after next year’s Makara Sankranti,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Janmabhoomi Narendra Modi Rama Rajya Sankalpa Abhiyan
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp