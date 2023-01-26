No difference between Rama Bhakti and Desh Bhakti: Pejawar Mutt seer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pejawar Mutt seer and Ram Janmabhoomi Trust member Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha has made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch Rama Rajya Sankalpa Abhiyan where people can take up noble work to help the needy. Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, the seer urged people to dedicate their noble work to Lord Ram.

“If you have the capacity to spend Rs 5 lakh each year, try constructing a house with minimal requirement for a homeless person in the name of Lord Ram. Such a noble deed need not be just in the form of money. If you are a teacher, teach 10 poor kids for free. If you are a doctor, treat 10 poor patients for free... if you are a lawyer, help the needy without charging any fee.

When you go to have darshane of Lord Ram next year (in Ayodhya), offer your noble deeds to Lord Ram,” he said. He said that there is no difference between Rama Bhakti and Desh Bhakti. “Service to the country and service to Lord Ram are the same,” he said.

“We can develop a Rama Rajya app where we can feed data of such good works carried out in every village, district and state. If anyone asks what good deeds we have done, we can show it to them through the app. Through this we will celebrate patriotism and show our devotion to Lord Ram,” he added. The seer also added that Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be completed by next year. “Installation of Lord Ram idol will be done after next year’s Makara Sankranti,” he added.

