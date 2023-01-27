Home States Karnataka

A surprise and great honour: Sudha Murty on Padma Bhushan award

Born in Haveri, Sudha Murty is well known as an educationist, philanthropist, founder and chairperson of Infosys Foundation.

Sudha Murty (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  “The award came as a surprise. I don’t even know who nominated me for it. It is a great honour that people recognise me for the little work I do, with the third-highest national award. I had received the Padma Shri 17 years ago, and now this is even more inspiring, ” Sudha Murty, who was awarded the Padma Bhushan, told TNIE.

Born in Haveri, Sudha Murty is well known as an educationist, philanthropist, founder and chairperson of Infosys Foundation. She is also a prolific author, having published several books in Kannada and English, which have been adapted for TV and cinema.

The Infosys Foundation has worked towards providing and improving several facilities in rural areas, including schools with libraries, and contributing significantly to healthcare facilities in the country. She said she will continue to work for the people at the same pace.

Murty has been honoured with several awards for her work in various fields, including science, healthcare and education. The Padma Shri was conferred on her in 2006, by then President Dr A P J Abdul Kalam.

